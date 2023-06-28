Former "Regionals" detained for pointing Russian "Gradov" at the Sumy region

18:17 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of a counter-sabotage special operation conducted by the Security Service (SBU) in the Sumy region, a former member of the "Party of Regions" and an FSB agent, who participated in targeting Russian "Grad" multiple rocket launchers at the border regions of the Sumy region, was detained.



This "reactivated" agent collected intelligence about the northeastern borders of Ukraine and passed the information to the aggressor to correct the shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces.



According to the investigation, the defendant turned out to be a former local "functionary" of the banned "Party of Regions", attracted by a staff member of the border division of the FSB even before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He attracted the attention of the Russian secret service with his trips to Russia and meetings with relatives.



After receiving an assignment from the FSB for reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine, the agent was transferred to "standby mode". SBU investigators found out that since February 24, 2022, his "curator" from the FSB has been remotely contacting him and requesting information about the deployment of Ukrainian armed forces in the border areas of the region.



Detained traitor gathered intelligence by traveling the area in his car and covertly fixing the location of Ukrainian defenders. To transfer information to the aggressor, he used several instant messengers in which messages were deleted after a "communication session" with the occupiers.



During a search at the place of residence of the detainee, his Russian passport and work book, a party card of the Party of Regions banned in Ukraine, pro-Kremlin symbols, as well as mobile phones and computer equipment that were used to communicate with the Russian special service, were found.



Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators charged the defendant under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies his act as high treason committed under martial law.. Currently, the detainee is in custody, and he faces life imprisonment.