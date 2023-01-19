The former head of Naftogaz Kobolev was declared suspected

12:31 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcers reported the suspicion to the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Andriy Kobolev in connection with the theft of more than 229 million hryvnias.



This was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine about suspicion of misappropriation of more than 229 million hryvnias in 2018," the report says.

According to the investigation, Kobolev, who headed the company in 2014-2021, in May 2018, contrary to the requirements of the law, issued an order to reward the company's employees.. Based on the order, he was paid almost 261 million hryvnias (the equivalent of $10 million) for "extraordinary achievements" - a positive decision in the 2009-2019 natural gas sale and purchase contract case.

"This amount significantly exceeded the normatively determined amounts of such payments (UAH 37.48 million).. In addition, for the same achievements, the ex-head of the company was paid a bonus in 2017 in the amount of UAH 12.49 million," the Bureau stressed.

According to the investigation, during 2018 Kobolev was illegally paid at the expense of the company more than 229.25 million hryvnia (the difference between the actually paid bonus and its maximum allowable amount).



Kobolev declined to comment on the situation, noting that he is now with a lawyer.