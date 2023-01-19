The former head of Naftogaz Kobolev was declared suspected

Law enforcers reported the suspicion to the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Andriy Kobolev in connection with the theft of more than 229 million hryvnias.
This was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.
According to the investigation, Kobolev, who headed the company in 2014-2021, in May 2018, contrary to the requirements of the law, issued an order to reward the company's employees.. Based on the order, he was paid almost 261 million hryvnias (the equivalent of $10 million) for "extraordinary achievements" - a positive decision in the 2009-2019 natural gas sale and purchase contract case.
According to the investigation, during 2018 Kobolev was illegally paid at the expense of the company more than 229.25 million hryvnia (the difference between the actually paid bonus and its maximum allowable amount).
Kobolev declined to comment on the situation, noting that he is now with a lawyer.
