Over 200 Syrians killed in powerful earthquakes

09:22 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of a series of powerful earthquakes, the center of which was southeastern Turkey, 237 citizens were killed in Syria and 639 were injured.



This was reported by the Ministry of Health of the country, writes the Syrian agency SANA.



Strong tremors hit the regions of Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Raqqa in Syria.



At least 42 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in areas of Aleppo that are under the control of Bashar al-Assad's regime.



Dozens of buildings have also been destroyed or damaged in opposition-controlled areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are searching for survivors.



Across northern Syria, at least 58 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to information compiled by Anadolu from several local sources, including the Syrian Human Rights Network and hospitals.



Local media reports that many residents are still under the rubble. They are also calling on citizens to help transport the injured to hospitals.



At least 76 people died on Monday in Turkey when a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hit the country's southeast.