DNR fighter sentenced to 8 years in prison for trying to join Azov

19:08 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Thanks to the evidence base collected by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), another militant from the DPR terrorist organization was brought to justice.



Until 2018, he actively participated in hostilities against the Ukrainian armed forces, but later left for Russia. Back in Ukraine, he hoped to hide his past by joining a unit of the Azov Special Forces Brigade.



However, the military counterintelligence officers of the SBU timely identified the intruder and detained him while trying to pass the selection in "Azov".



Thanks to cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced him to 8 years in prison.



According to the investigation, the convict is a resident of the Donetsk region, who joined the "people's militia of the DNR" under Russian control back in 2015.



He was appointed as a grenade launcher in one of the divisions of this pseudo-organization and participated in military operations against the forces of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in Debaltseve.



In addition, the attacker followed the instructions of his leaders on the construction of enemy fortifications in the temporarily occupied territory.



The court, on the basis of the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, found him guilty under Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, relating to participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization.



The investigation was conducted by SBU officers under the direction of the Office of the Prosecutor General.