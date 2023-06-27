A businessman from Mariupol assisted the invaders - Security Service

18:09 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU officially announced the suspicion of a businessman-collaborator from Mariupol, who actively assisted the Russian occupiers in the destruction of housing facilities of local residents.



The Security Service of Ukraine systematically records the crimes of collaborators operating on the territory of the temporarily occupied regions.



As a result of a complex operation based on cooperation with the enemy, Vladimir Potapov, the son-in-law of the former "regional" and director of the Mariupol Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, Vladimir Boyko, was exposed.



Prior to the full-scale Russian invasion, Potapov co-founded a "family" construction business in the Ukrainian Sea of Azov.



After the capture of Mariupol, he supported the Russian invaders and offered his help in the war against Ukraine. Potapov counted on "permission" from the Russian invaders to do business in the temporarily captured city.



In addition, he has found "suitable" connections among Russian contractors with close ties to the Kremlin regime who have won "tenders" for construction in Mariupol.



However, in fact, the entire process of "restoration" in the city was reduced to the mass demolition of the houses of local residents by Russian developers together with Potapov's company.. As a result, tens of thousands of Mariupol residents were left without housing, since the "contractors" did not build new houses, but distributed the funds received from the Russian budget among themselves.



In addition, Potapov personally approached the terrorist Pushilin with the aim of "re-registering" his company and a number of real estate in accordance with the fake "DNR legislation." Among such objects were a hotel, a recreation center, shopping and office centers, which actually belonged to the family of the collaborator.



Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine officially informed the defendant about the suspicion under part 4 of article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration activity).



Since the attacker is located in the territory of the temporarily occupied Donbas, complex operations are being carried out in order to bring him to justice for the crimes committed against Ukraine.