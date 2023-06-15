BEB reports on the exposure of the illegal trade in electronic cigarettes in the Lviv region

18:32 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement agencies have uncovered a large-scale illegal scheme for the sale of electronic cigarettes in the Lviv region, where products with Russian excise taxes were found. Information about this was reported by the Economic Security Bureau (BEB) on May 30.



The investigation revealed a group of individuals in the Lviv region who created an illegal channel for the sale of well-known brands of electronic cigarettes, cartridges and capsules for electronic devices, as well as tobacco for hookahs.



The criminals set up a secret production in Lviv, where, using special equipment, they produced electronic cigarettes, hookah tobacco and mixed liquids for electronic devices. Part of the smuggled goods was illegally imported into the territory of Ukraine.



During searches of the BEB and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), more than 90 thousand pieces of electronic cigarettes without excise duty, as well as cigarettes with Russian excise duty were seized. The attackers counterfeited the products and sold them through a chain of stores.



According to estimates, the daily income of the criminal group reached about 100 thousand hryvnia. The total value of the seized goods amounted to more than 21 million hryvnia.



In addition, law enforcement officers seized equipment, documentation, fragrances, computers and 5 million hryvnias in cash.. In connection with the incident, a criminal case was initiated.