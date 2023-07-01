Lviv motorists reported low-quality gasoline at OKKO gas stations

09:09 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Obviously, the hype that arose on the eve of the rise in price of gasoline gave rise to a criminal desire among some manufacturers to sell low-quality gasoline "on the sly". In connection with this, a real "gasoline" scandal erupted in Lviv.

About fifteen car owners said that their cars were refueled at gas stations with low-quality fuel, and because of this, they allegedly broke down. About this on Friday, June 30, writes Dailylviv.

As the affected drivers indicated, they refueled at the OKKO gas station. All of them poured 95 gasoline.

At the same time, the drivers demonstrated what the fuel with which they allegedly filled the cars looks like.

Outraged car owners came to the gas station and called the police to sort out the situation.

The network of OKKO gas stations reacted to the indignation of drivers and indicated that they were also trying to sort out the situation.

"Good evening. Now we are dealing with this issue. Request to the affected customers to promptly record the application to our Hotline - 0 800 501 101. All repair costs will be reimbursed.

It should be noted that Ukrainians, due to the rise in fuel prices at all gas stations (since July 1, 2023), went en masse to gas stations to stock up on fuel.

It is known that from tomorrow, taxes on fuel will return to the pre-war level and the excise tax on gasoline will increase to 213 euros per 1000 liters, on diesel fuel to 139.5 euros, and autogas will remain at the level of 52 euros, at the same time, VAT will "grow up" from 7% to 20%. Experts predict the growth of A-95 gasoline by 18-20% to UAH 53-54/l, diesel by 9-14% to UAH 48-49/l, and autogas by 7-14% to UAH 25/l.

Earlier it was reported that VAT on fuel from July will be returned to the level of 20%.