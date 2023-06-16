Avdiivka and Toretsk came under shelling: seven civilians were wounded

18:42 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On June 15, as a result of the aggression of the Russian armed forces, the residential areas of Avdiivka and Toretsk in the Donetsk region were shelled, which led to the injury of seven civilians.



This became known from the official statement of the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.



According to the investigation, the attack on Avdiivka took place at about 08:30, presumably with the use of small artillery.



As a result of the incident, an elderly couple, a 74-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, were injured by mine-explosive shells.



At 10:50, the invaders carried out an air strike on the center of the village of Severnoye, not far from Toretsk. According to preliminary data, an enemy aircraft dropped a FAB-250, as a result of which five civilians received shrapnel wounds and shell shock.

"At the time of the attack, people were at home and near the entrances. Eight apartment buildings and an office building were damaged. Currently, the police and rescue services are working in the village of Severnoye," prosecutors said.

Criminal cases were initiated on the facts of violation of laws and norms of wartime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).