Bus accident with Ukrainian military in Latvia - details

16:09 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On the evening of November 26, near the Latvian city of Ainazi, near the Estonian border, a truck and a bus ordered by the Estonian Defense Forces, carrying servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, collided. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the law enforcement agencies of Estonia and Latvia published the details of the accident and spoke about the condition of the victims.

"The embassies of Ukraine in Latvia and Estonia take care of Ukrainians who got into an accident. They are provided with the necessary medical assistance, there are no life threats. Diplomats are also interacting with law enforcement officers to find out the causes of the accident. The preliminary version is bad weather," Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, wrote on Twitter.

Estonian officials confirmed that one member of the Estonian Defense Forces was injured in the accident and was taken to hospital for examination. His life is not in danger. The rest of the passengers injured in the accident are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and were also hospitalized.



At the same time, the Estonian Defense Forces stated that they would not disclose more details about the activities of the Ukrainian armed forces in Estonia.



The fire and rescue service of Latvia earlier reported that the driver of the Estonian bus was killed, three people were hospitalized in serious condition, and 23 more people received less serious injuries.



The victims of the accident were taken to hospitals in Valmiera, Riga and Pärnu.



Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, in turn, said in an interview with Latvian Radio that the defense and internal affairs sector would provide all necessary support to the victims, but Latvia was not informed about the movement of Ukrainian troops through the territory of their country .