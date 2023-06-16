Attacks on the Zaporozhye region: 94 strikes per day

11:49 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, enemy troops have launched a series of attacks on peaceful towns and villages in the Zaporozhye region.



Yuri Malashko, chairman of the regional military administration, reported 94 attacks that affected 20 settlements in the region.



Air strikes were recorded in Novodanilovka, Gorky and Malaya Tokmachka, while Malinovka came under attack from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Krasny and Belogorye were fired from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).



In addition, Russian forces launched 88 artillery strikes on Gulyaipol, Orekhovo, Zheleznodorozhny, Olgovsky, Shcherbak, Plavny, Kamenskoye, Stepnogorsk and other front-line villages.



Yuri Malashko stressed that the population was not affected, but reported 18 destroyed civilian facilities.