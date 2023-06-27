Attack of the Russian invaders on Nikopol: two people were killed, one was wounded

19:05 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian invaders attacked the city of Nikopol with heavy artillery, which resulted in the death of two people, and one person was injured.



On Monday, June 26, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak published information about this in Telegram.



According to him, the enemy attack was directed at a private enterprise in Nikopol.

"As a result of the shelling, two workers were killed - a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man," Lysak wrote.

Another man, aged 49, was injured. He was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound.. His condition is assessed as moderate, and he was hospitalized.



The enterprise suffered significant damage as a result of Russian shelling.