09:19 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the occupying troops have dealt almost a hundred strikes on the settlements of the Zaporozhye region. More than 15 cases of destruction of civilian objects have been registered.



This information was confirmed by the head of the Zaporozhye regional administration Yuriy Malashko.



The enemy carried out 99 attacks on 20 settlements. Gulyaipolskoye was hit by three UAV attacks, while Novodanilovka, Gulyaipol, Olgovskoye, Charivnoye and other frontline villages received 16 rocket attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

In addition, Orekhov, Gulyaipol, Novoandreevka, Malinovka, Stepnogorsk, Kamenskoye and other settlements were subjected to 78 shellings.



Another 15 cases of destruction of civilian infrastructure were also recorded.