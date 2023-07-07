Russian attack on Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions: two dead

10:49 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army shelled the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine, which led to the death of two people - one in Toretsk and the other in Gulyaipole.



Information about this was reported by the chairman of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Pavel Kirilenko and the chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko through their Telegram channels.

"On July 6, the Russian military killed one resident of the Donetsk region - it happened in Toretsk. Another five people were injured during that day," writes Kirilenko.



Malashko reported the tragic death of a 56-year-old woman in Gulyaipole as a result of shelling carried out by Russian forces.



According to the head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military District, during the day, the occupying troops fired on the cities and villages of the Zaporozhye region as many as 67 times.. There were also 20 cases of destruction of residential infrastructure.