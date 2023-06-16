Rashist attack in Toretsk: dead and wounded as a result of air bombardment

16:48 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Rashists attacked Toretsk in the Donetsk region with aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, which fell on a gas station and an administrative building, one person was killed and nine were injured.



The prosecutor's office of the Donetsk region shared this information on the social network Facebook.



According to the report, the Russian troops probably used the FAB-250 during the shelling of the city of Toretsk, which occurred on May 29, 2023 at around 11:30. An aerial bomb hit a local gas station, killing a 28-year-old worker.



In addition, according to preliminary data, eight civilians were injured as a result of the explosion: six women and two men..



The second bomb hit the administrative building, as a result of which a local resident received bodily injuries. There are reports of damage to gas stations, a bank, an educational institution and vehicles.



Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and the final number of victims is being established..



The prosecutor's office began a pre-trial investigation of this case in accordance with part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, concerning violations of the laws and customs of war.