Attack of the Nikopol district: damaged house, outbuildings and power lines

12:12 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of July 6, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region three times.



The head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that Ukrainian defenders also successfully shot down an enemy drone over the specified region.



According to his clarification, the occupiers fired on Nikopol and the Chervonogrigoryevsk bulk from heavy artillery.

"Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of these attacks. However, a private house, two outbuildings and a power line were damaged," the head of the regional military administration said.



In addition, Sergei Lysak added that soldiers from the Vostok Air Command successfully shot down an enemy drone.