Attack on a music school in Belozerka: casualties and destruction

Russian terrorists attacked Belozerka in the Kherson region during the day, as a result, an innocent civilian suffered.
This information was reported by the press center of the Kherson regional city administration.
According to information, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation attacked the building of a local music school, also damaging several private houses, a gas pipeline and power lines located nearby.
