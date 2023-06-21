Attack on Khmelnytsky region: Air forces successfully destroyed enemy drones

10:10 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 21, the enemy launched an attack from the north using Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones.



This information was confirmed by the Ukrainian Air Force.



As a result of the actions of the Air Force in the Khmelnytsky region, all kamikaze drones were successfully destroyed.



Over the past 24 hours, since June 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have canceled the operation of 4 enemy reconnaissance drones of various models.



Aviation of the Air Force carried out many sorties, striking at the positions, equipment and rear of the occupying forces, using Western combat systems provided by the allies.