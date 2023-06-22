Attack on the city of Pokrovsk: four wounded, including a child

09:53 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the evening of June 21, hostile troops attacked the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, resulting in four wounded people, including a child.



This information was voiced by Sergei Dobryak, head of the Pokrovskaya city military administration.

"As a result of the incident, four people were injured, including a child born in 2011, suffering from wounds on his feet. Also, one elderly person was frightened," the statement said.



Russian military forces fired on the private sector of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region at 21:20.



According to Dobryak, according to a preliminary assessment, the city was attacked by a cruise missile.