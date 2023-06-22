Attack on the city of Pokrovsk: four wounded, including a child

On the evening of June 21, hostile troops attacked the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, resulting in four wounded people, including a child.
This information was voiced by Sergei Dobryak, head of the Pokrovskaya city military administration.
Russian military forces fired on the private sector of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region at 21:20.
According to Dobryak, according to a preliminary assessment, the city was attacked by a cruise missile.
