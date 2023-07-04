Kamikaze drone attack: three dead in Sumy

The number of victims after the strike of Russian drones on Sumy increased to three people.
Information about this was announced on July 4 by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
It is noted that last night, around 22:00, rescuers removed the woman's body from the rubble. In addition, 21 civilians were injured, of which four are in hospital.
In connection with this tragedy, a day of mourning has been declared in the city.
Video footage from UNITED24.media shows a kamikaze drone named Shahed colliding with the roof of a high-rise building in the center of Sumy.
