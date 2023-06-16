Artillery shelling in Gulyaipole: casualties and destruction

12:34 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the shelling carried out in Huliaipole, on the territory of the Zaporozhye region, two women were injured, and residential houses and outbuildings were damaged.



Yuriy Malashko, head of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration, published information about the incident in Telegram.



His report notes that as a result of the terrorist attack in Gulyai-Polye, two women aged 47 and 62 required medical attention after they were rescued from the rubble.



Yuriy Malashko stressed that the enemy's artillery strike was on civilian infrastructure, leading to the destruction of residential buildings and outbuildings.



Specialists are working at the scene of the incident, who are actively engaged in the elimination of the consequences of this strike and the provision of assistance to the victims.