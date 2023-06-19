Artillery attack on the Kharkiv region: residents suffered

11:52 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has attacked the settlements of Kharkov, Kupyansky, Chuguevsky, Bogodukhovsky and Izyumsky districts, using artillery and mortar attacks, which led to injuries among the civilian population.



This information was confirmed by the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (ROA), Oleg Sinegubov.



According to him, as a result of a mortar attack on the village of Liptsy in the Kharkiv region, two private houses were destroyed, and one civilian man, aged 35, was injured.. The car was also damaged as a result of the shelling.



In Volchansk, Chuguevsky district, an artillery attack damaged power lines and at least two residential buildings, as well as some outbuildings.



In the village of Pervomayskoye, Izyumsky district, a man aged 65 was injured and hospitalized as a result of an enemy artillery attack.



In the village of Morozovaya Dolina, Bogodukhovsky district, a forest fire broke out as a result of an enemy artillery attack outside the village.



It is also noted that in the village of Tokarevka, Kharkiv region, a 52-year-old local resident was the victim of an explosion on a mine of the Petal type and was hospitalized with a moderate wound.



The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, stressed that demining work continues, and over the past 24 hours, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service (GSChS) have neutralized 55 dangerous items.