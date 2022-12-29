The Russian army fired 120 missiles on the territory of Ukraine

10:46 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine



Mikhail Podolyak ironically commented on the 120 missiles fired by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.



This was announced by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mikhail Podolyak on Twitter on Thursday, December 29

“December 29, 22. More than 120 missiles fired by the “evil Russian world” over all of Ukraine to destroy critical infrastructure and massacre civilians,” he wrote.



Podolyak also ironically stated that now the Ukrainian authorities are waiting for the next proposals from the "peacekeepers" on a "peaceful settlement", "security guarantees for Russia" and on the undesirability of provocations.