The Russian army fired 120 missiles on the territory of Ukraine

Mikhail Podolyak ironically commented on the 120 missiles fired by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
This was announced by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mikhail Podolyak on Twitter on Thursday, December 29
Podolyak also ironically stated that now the Ukrainian authorities are waiting for the next proposals from the "peacekeepers" on a "peaceful settlement", "security guarantees for Russia" and on the undesirability of provocations.
