The army of the Russian Federation shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region from heavy artillery at night

09:08 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine



Russian servicemen shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region at night with heavy artillery and Iranian drones.



This was reported by the head of the military administration of the Dnepropetrovsk region Valentin Reznichenko.

“Our defenders of the sky shot down all the loitering ammunition that the enemy sent to the Dnipropetrovsk region. And these were five Shahedins.



The Russian occupying troops covered the Nikopol region with heavy artillery fire three times. Deadly projectiles flew into Nikopol itself and the Marganets community.

As a result of shelling, a high-rise building, several private houses and several power lines were damaged.







