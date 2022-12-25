The army of the Russian Federation launched artillery strikes on the Dnepropetrovsk region

09:12 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

At night, the invaders fired about 40 shells from heavy artillery at the Dnepropetrovsk region, Nikopol and Marganets.

This was announced on December 2 by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.

"The Russians do not give rest to the Nikopol region. All night long they hit the region with heavy artillery. They kept Nikopol and the Marganets community at gunpoint. They fired about 40 shells at them," he said.

The scale of destruction due to night shelling is being clarified.