The army of the Russian Federation covered the Nikopol region with fire

09:49 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of January 12, the Russian invaders once again fired on the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region from heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko.

He specified that the Marganets community came under fire - about a dozen enemy shells flew into its territory.
 
"People survived. Several private houses and outbuildings were damaged. The scale of the damage caused is being investigated," the head of the OVA added.