The army of the Russian Federation covered the Nikopol region with fire

On the night of January 12, the Russian invaders once again fired on the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region from heavy artillery.
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko.
He specified that the Marganets community came under fire - about a dozen enemy shells flew into its territory.
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko.
He specified that the Marganets community came under fire - about a dozen enemy shells flew into its territory.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments