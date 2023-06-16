Marchenko's assets in the Odessa region were arrested for almost UAH 740 million

10:12 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Based on the materials of the SBU, Oksana Marchenko's shares were arrested in 7 port infrastructure enterprises in the Odessa region.



We are talking about corporate rights in Eximnefteprodukt JSC, Sintez Oil PrJSC, Sintez Transit PrJSC, Ukrloadsistem LLC, JSC

Odesnefteprodukt, PJSC Black Sea Fuel Terminal and Albion Commodities LLC.

Medvedchuk's wife owned shares in these companies through a number of offshore structures.. The total value of the blocked assets is about UAH 740 million.



The arrest of the relevant property will protect it from re-registration as nominees and in the future will allow it to be transferred in favor of our state. These companies are of strategic importance in the transportation of fuel and other critical cargo through the Black Sea.



Recall that Oksana Marchenko is a defendant in the case of financing Russian occupation groups.



Security Service investigators informed her of the suspicion. 3 art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 8 years in prison.



An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.





