The yacht of the Russian billionaire arrested in Sardinia disappeared from the port

08:40 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The yacht of the Russian oligarch captured in Sardinia disappeared from the port. The 22-meter vessel, owned by billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, was last seen off the Italian island in the summer. The Guardian writes about it.

A luxury yacht owned by a Russian oligarch allegedly seized due to EU sanctions mysteriously disappeared from a port on the Italian island of Sardinia this summer.. Aldabra is owned by Dmitry Mazepin, billionaire owner of a mineral fertilizer company and father of former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin.

The publication reports that a vessel worth from 700 thousand. up to €1 million was moored in the port of Olbia and seized in March when Mazepin was placed on the sanctions list weeks after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She remained there until June and disappeared a few hours before it was officially confirmed that she belonged to Mazepin.

“Mazepin knew he was on the list, but he managed to make the most of the period during which we worked to establish that the yacht belonged to him, as we needed to investigate the chain of ownership,” a source in the Sardinian financial police department said.

Police said Mazepin hired a foreign company, which in turn hired a Sardinian captain to transport the yacht from Italy.. Mazepin, the company involved in organizing the voyage, and the captain, who claimed he did not know that the ship belonged to the oligarch, will be fined up to 500,000 euros for illegally withdrawing the ship from Italy.

This is the first case in Italy when a Russian with assets frozen in the country managed to avoid EU sanctions.

Recall that after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, Italy also seized the villa, which belongs to Dmitry Mazepin and his racing driver son.