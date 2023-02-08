Russian agent arrested for correcting recent missile strikes on Kharkiv

11:26 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU specialists immediately located and detained a Russian agent who corrected the recent missile attacks on Kharkov. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

"SBU counterintelligence officers detained a Russian agent involved in rocket attacks on Kharkov on February 05, 2023. As a result of enemy "arrivals", civilians were killed and the city's civilian infrastructure was destroyed. According to investigators, the spotter turned out to be a local resident who collaborated with Russian military intelligence. The traitor secretly recorded the locations of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, checkpoints and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of the Kharkiv region and handed them over to the representatives of the enemy. Rashists used these locations as potential targets for missile attacks. Moreover, after the "arrivals" they set this agent the task of recording and transmitting the results of the hits to them," the report says.

It is reported that the SBU documented the facts of the intelligence and subversive activities of the enemy agent, his involvement in the recent missile attacks on a residential building and a higher educational institution in Kharkov, and also established his Russian curators, although the agent communicated with him with strict observance of all conspiracy measures.

"The traitor went on a mission without mobile phones, trying, as he thought, to avoid tracking. However, this did not prevent him from being detected by SBU counterintelligence officers.. The security service officers detained the agent of the Russian Federation directly during the execution of the next task of the enemy - collecting information on the results of rocket attacks on one of the higher educational institutions of the city," the SBU said.

The detainee was notified of suspicion of treason.