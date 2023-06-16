The largest bribe in the history of Ukraine: SAP brought Nasirov's case to court

14:29 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) filed an indictment against the former head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) Roman Nasirov and his former adviser, who are charged with receiving more than 722 million. UAH. bribes from businessman Oleg Bakhmatyuk.



This was reported by the press services of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO.



The NABU noted that this is the most documented undue benefit in the history of Ukraine.

"It has been established that during 2015-2016 the head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine received in his favor and in favor of third parties more than UAH 722 million of unlawful benefits for actions related to the provision of VAT refunds to legal entities controlled by the owner of the agricultural holding in the amount of more than UAH 3.2 billion ", - reported in SAP.

According to the investigation, giving and receiving a bribe in foreign currency (5.5 million. US dollars and 21 million. euro) was carried out using a number of companies registered abroad.



The NABU reminded that the investigation began in 2017. But due to the fact that the payment of undue benefits was made by transferring funds between non-resident companies using accounts in foreign banking institutions, it required time and communication with the competent authorities of other countries.

"During the investigation, more than 10 requests for international legal assistance were sent to four jurisdictions (Latvia, Switzerland, the British Virgin Islands, the United States) to collect evidence abroad about obtaining illegal benefits," the NABU noted.

The actions of the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine are qualified under part. 4 tbsp. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, his adviser - under part 5 of Art.. 27, part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.