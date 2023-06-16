The largest bribe in the history of Ukraine: SAP brought Nasirov's case to court

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) filed an indictment against the former head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) Roman Nasirov and his former adviser, who are charged with receiving more than 722 million. UAH. bribes from businessman Oleg Bakhmatyuk.
This was reported by the press services of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO.
The NABU noted that this is the most documented undue benefit in the history of Ukraine.
This was reported by the press services of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO.
The NABU noted that this is the most documented undue benefit in the history of Ukraine.
According to the investigation, giving and receiving a bribe in foreign currency (5.5 million. US dollars and 21 million. euro) was carried out using a number of companies registered abroad.
The NABU reminded that the investigation began in 2017. But due to the fact that the payment of undue benefits was made by transferring funds between non-resident companies using accounts in foreign banking institutions, it required time and communication with the competent authorities of other countries.
The NABU reminded that the investigation began in 2017. But due to the fact that the payment of undue benefits was made by transferring funds between non-resident companies using accounts in foreign banking institutions, it required time and communication with the competent authorities of other countries.
The actions of the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine are qualified under part. 4 tbsp. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, his adviser - under part 5 of Art.. 27, part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments