Aleshki is 90% flooded after the explosion of the hydroelectric power station: the occupiers prohibit evacuation

09:56 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At the moment, almost the entire city of Alyoshki, which is temporarily occupied, was 90% under water after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region.



However, despite the catastrophic situation, the occupiers refuse to organize an evacuation and do not allow local residents to leave the city on their own.



Evgeny Rishchuk, mayor Oleshek, told about this in an interview last night.



According to him, houses in Aleshki are flooded almost to the very roof, and the water level in the streets reaches three meters.

"About 90% of Alyoshki's territory was flooded, perhaps even a little more. There is practically no place where you can hide from the water in this city," the mayor said.



Rishchuk also noted that the tide continues, but given that the water level in Nova Kakhovka began to decline, Aleshki is also expected to decrease in a day or two.

"The only question is whether the water will completely recede or it will simply decrease. Currently, the water level in the city is 2-3 meters. Houses are already almost completely flooded.. Moreover, the city of Alyoshki is located on a lowland, so the water level there reaches four meters. The situation with the flood is extremely difficult," the mayor stressed.



The mayor also said that the Russian occupying forces are doing nothing to save the people in the flooded Aleshki, and do not allow citizens who wish to leave the territory to do so on their own.

“People from some localities write and call me that the Russians do not allow residents who want to leave to leave the territory. Therefore, people have been forced to sit on the roofs since last night. In addition, when the occupiers came to the city and villages, they seized all watercraft from the population. So finding a boat has become a problem," Rishchuk said.



After the occupation by Russian troops, about 8 thousand people remained in the settlement, which is approximately 20% of the original population, which was 40 thousand people before the occupation.



According to Rishchuk, there are already settlements in the Kherson region that are completely flooded.

"Today (June 7) there are settlements that are flooded by 100%, there are settlements where the flood has reached 10%. And in those that are further across the river, there is practically nothing," the mayor said.



According to the mayor, Podstepnoe and Peschanovka are 50% flooded, and Cossack Camps are 10% flooded.