Aleshki is 90% flooded after the explosion of the hydroelectric power station: the occupiers prohibit evacuation

At the moment, almost the entire city of Alyoshki, which is temporarily occupied, was 90% under water after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region.
However, despite the catastrophic situation, the occupiers refuse to organize an evacuation and do not allow local residents to leave the city on their own.
Evgeny Rishchuk, mayor Oleshek, told about this in an interview last night.
According to him, houses in Aleshki are flooded almost to the very roof, and the water level in the streets reaches three meters.
Rishchuk also noted that the tide continues, but given that the water level in Nova Kakhovka began to decline, Aleshki is also expected to decrease in a day or two.
The mayor also said that the Russian occupying forces are doing nothing to save the people in the flooded Aleshki, and do not allow citizens who wish to leave the territory to do so on their own.
After the occupation by Russian troops, about 8 thousand people remained in the settlement, which is approximately 20% of the original population, which was 40 thousand people before the occupation.
According to Rishchuk, there are already settlements in the Kherson region that are completely flooded.
According to the mayor, Podstepnoe and Peschanovka are 50% flooded, and Cossack Camps are 10% flooded.
