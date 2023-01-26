Aggressors hit an energy infrastructure facility in the Zaporozhye region at night

10:41 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of January 26, Russian troops hit an energy infrastructure facility in the Zaporozhye region.



This was reported by the press service of the Zaporozhye OVA in Telegram.



The administration said that that night the occupiers launched 2 rocket attacks on the Pavlovsk community of the Zaporozhye region. According to preliminary data, S-300 missiles were used.