Aggressors in Luhansk region refuse humanitarian aid to civilians - OVA

11:34 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region, which is under the occupation of Russian troops, the invaders are threatening to withhold humanitarian aid from those local residents who, in their opinion, "do not deserve" this help.



Information about this was disseminated by the Lugansk Regional Military Administration in its official message on Facebook.



The occupiers are not able to restore destroyed housing and infrastructure, create new jobs, except for those that already existed in the public sector before the occupation.



Instead of paying cash compensation, workers are given humanitarian aid. Recently, however, the Russian military has begun pointing out that the food parcels must be "earned" or the city's residents will receive them for the last time, according to a statement from the military administration.



The situation is the same with pensioners who have to constantly prove to the invaders their need for food, the regional administration emphasizes.



According to the report, the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye, Belogorovka and Novoselovskoye were subjected to shelling from mortars and artillery by enemy forces during 17 June.



The enemy does not stop trying to advance in the direction of Novoselovsky and Belogorovka, actively operating near these settlements. However, all of his attacks were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian military.



The enemy has repeatedly rotated and strengthened its troops in the Lugansk region, but new units do not contribute to moving forward, said the head of the military administration Artem Lysogor.



Russian deserters continue to flee in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region. In the Novorozsosh region, not far from the settlement of Novopskov, search activities began to detain a group of deserters from among those called up for military service. Units of the National Guard are involved in the search, the military administration reports.