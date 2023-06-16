Aggressors attacked Kharkov: houses destroyed, there are wounded

11:40 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the invaders continued to shell settlements in the Kharkov, Kupyansky and Chuguevsky districts of the Kharkov region. Using artillery, mortars and missiles, the enemy struck.



One of these rocket attacks on the village of Tsirkuny in the Kharkiv region led to the destruction of a residential building and the injury of one civilian. In Volchansk, Chuguevsky district, 6 houses and outbuildings were damaged due to enemy shelling.



In Chuguev, the buildings of two recreation centers were damaged, as well as catamarans and boats. In the village of Kazachya Lopan, Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling, 2 houses, a bus were damaged, and pets were killed and injured.



In the village of Kamenka, Izyumsky district, an explosion of an unknown object occurred, as a result of which a 61-year-old man, who was in his yard, was injured and was hospitalized.



Fighting continues on the line of contact, and although the enemy tried to advance in the Masyutovka area, he was defeated and forced to retreat. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov expressed confidence in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and faith in victory.