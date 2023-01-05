Aggressor wants to use Crimea and Belarus for nuclear provocations

18:14 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as Belarus, as territories for nuclear provocations.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this.

According to him, the threat of a nuclear strike cannot be ruled out from the Russian side.
 
"There is information that the occupied Crimea and the territory of modern Belarus are considered by Putin for such provocations. All this information is monitored, there is intelligence," Yusov said.