Aggressor wants to use Crimea and Belarus for nuclear provocations

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as Belarus, as territories for nuclear provocations.
Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this.
According to him, the threat of a nuclear strike cannot be ruled out from the Russian side.
Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this.
According to him, the threat of a nuclear strike cannot be ruled out from the Russian side.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments