Lawyer and official of the Kyiv Regional State Administration exposed in a criminal border crossing scheme

17:29 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Metropolitan Police reported on the exposure of a lawyer and an official of the Kyiv Regional State Administration (ROA) in organizing an illegal border crossing through the "Shlyakh" system.



According to the investigation, the lawyer, who is a citizen of the Russian Federation and has a residence permit in Ukraine, actively searched for people who, due to martial law in the country, were forbidden to leave the territory.

For a certain amount of money, he organized the entry of data about such persons into the Shlyakh system, which ensured that they illegally crossed the border..



An official of the Kyiv Regional State Administration also participated in the criminal scheme, providing deliberately false information to other officials of the regional military administration in order to include potential dodgers in the lists.

As a result of the operation, after receiving a bribe in the amount of 8 thousand US dollars for organizing another illegal border crossing by eight persons, the lawyer was detained.



During the searches, the money received from criminal activity, as well as documents confirming their criminal actions, were seized from the persons involved in the crime.. In addition, at the place of his residence, a Russian citizen involved in this case was found to have an object similar to an F-1 combat grenade.

At present, a lawyer and an official of the Kyiv Regional State Administration have been charged with illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure against them is under consideration.