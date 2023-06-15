65 attacks on the Kherson region: five wounded, two of them children

09:29 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the head of the Kherson regional military administration Alexander Prokudin, the Russians do not stop shelling Kherson and the region. In the past 24 hours alone, the enemy carried out 65 attacks on the region. Five people were injured, including two children.

According to him, the Russians fired 265 shells from mortars, artillery, Gradov, UAVs and aviation. The enemy fired on the city of Kherson 5 times, firing 29 shells.

The Russian military got into residential areas of settlements, fired at two churches, an outpatient clinic and three administrative buildings of the Berislav region.

The head of the OVA also said that another 81 people were evacuated from the territory of the region liberated from the Russians.

Recall that because of the shelling of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region, 16 civilians were injured.

Earlier, the Russians dropped guided bombs on Berislav.