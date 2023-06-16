5 people detained at the border: an attempted illegal crossing and the services of ferrymen

19:10 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Friday, June 14, the State Border Service announced the detention of five men at the border with Hungary. Of this number, three tried to illegally cross the border, while the remaining two provided ferry services.



The organizer of the illegal transaction turned out to be a 59-year-old man, originally from the Donetsk region. Together with a 30-year-old accomplice living in the village of Korolevo, the ferryman planned to deliver three of his male compatriots across the Tisza River to Hungary.



During a search of the vehicle used by the ferrymen to deliver the "clients" to the border, law enforcement agencies found a rubber boat with a pump, a night vision device and personal belongings of citizens from the Donetsk region tightly packed in polyethylene..



It turned out that ferryers demanded three thousand euros from each client for their services.



At present, the organizer of the illegal transfer has already been charged. He faces imprisonment for a term of seven to nine years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for three years, as well as confiscation of his property.