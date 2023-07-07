317 missing in the Kyiv region, 190 civilians in the Russian Federation - police

12:56 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

At the moment, 317 residents are considered missing in the Kyiv region, and their fate remains unknown, and another 190 civilians of the region, according to operational data, are on the territory of the Russian Federation.



This information was voiced by Andrey Nebytov, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region, during an interview.

"Today, we record 317 people who are considered missing as a result of active hostilities in the region," Nebytov said.



He stressed that so far there is no information about the fate of these people..

"We hope that they are somewhere in captivity, however, given the brutality and torture used by the occupiers against our citizens, we understand that these people will be considered missing until their body is found," - added the chief of police of the region.



He also noted that many bodies were completely destroyed, and even identifying or finding the remains of these people is a difficult task.