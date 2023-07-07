317 missing in the Kyiv region, 190 civilians in the Russian Federation - police

At the moment, 317 residents are considered missing in the Kyiv region, and their fate remains unknown, and another 190 civilians of the region, according to operational data, are on the territory of the Russian Federation.
This information was voiced by Andrey Nebytov, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region, during an interview.
He stressed that so far there is no information about the fate of these people..
He also noted that many bodies were completely destroyed, and even identifying or finding the remains of these people is a difficult task.
