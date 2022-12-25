19 militants detained during the liberation of the Kharkiv region were informed of suspicions

12:41 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service collected evidence and presented suspicions to 19 detained militants during the liberation of the Kharkiv region.



This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

"Among the detainees are former prisoners who at one time were serving real sentences for criminal offenses, including murder. After imprisonment, they remained in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions. However, a few days before the full-scale invasion, they" responded "to the calls of terrorists Pushilin and Pasechnik on the conduct of "general mobilization" on the territory of the quasi-republics. To do this, they voluntarily came to the local "military registration and enlistment offices" and "conscripted" into the ranks of the occupation groups as part of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation," the SBU said in a statement.



Together with Russian troops, the militants fought against Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

"Among other things, the attackers equipped the combat positions and fortifications of the aggressor. Subsequently, they were transferred to the Kharkiv region, where they were supposed to cover the escape of the main Russian units during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the SBU said.

The detainees were notified of suspicion of high treason, participation in a terrorist organization, participation in the activities of armed groups unforeseen by law.