15 settlements of Donetsk region came under fire from invaders

12:47 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 15 settlements in the Donetsk region have been under fire from the Russian Federation military, according to information provided by the Donetsk Region Police on June 19.



The aggressor attacked the following cities and villages: Avdeevka, Krasnogorovka, Kurakhovo, Toretsk, Chasov Yar, Velikaya Novoselka, Nelipovka, New York, as well as the villages of Bogoyavlenka, Lastochkino, Memrik, Netailovo and Solovyevo.



The attacks carried out by the Russian army involved the use of air strikes, Grad multiple launch rocket systems and artillery. As a result of these attacks, 23 civilian objects were damaged, including 14 residential buildings, one outbuilding, a car and railway cars.



The city of Krasnogorovka was subjected to shelling from Grad systems, as a result of which two apartment buildings were damaged. Similar attacks also took place in Toretsk and New York, where 4 and 3 private houses, respectively, were damaged.



As a result of artillery shelling of the village of Memrik, two private houses were damaged. According to preliminary data, as a result of these attacks, people were not injured.