Over the past day, January 3, 14 men tried to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border.



This was reported in the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

"Most of the men arrived in Transcarpathia from other regions. The largest group of five people was detained 800 meters from the border. At present, the persons involved are being identified, protocols have been drawn up on the detainees and cases have been sent to court," the report says.