According to Russian media, the evacuated residents of the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation are expressing their dissatisfaction with the presence of the Russian military, who were sent to protect the village, and accuse them of looting their homes.
One of the residents of Novaya Tavolzhanka wrote in the comments to the post of Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on the VKontakte social network, which is banned in Ukraine, that the Russian military, who are on guard in the region, enter the homes of the departed residents and steal their personal property.
Another Russian publication notes that residents of Ukrainian settlements that fell under Russian occupation after the start of a full-scale war also accused Russian soldiers of looting and looting houses.
