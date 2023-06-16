Residents of the Belgorod region complain about the robberies of the Russian military

16:03 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Russian media, the evacuated residents of the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation are expressing their dissatisfaction with the presence of the Russian military, who were sent to protect the village, and accuse them of looting their homes.



One of the residents of Novaya Tavolzhanka wrote in the comments to the post of Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on the VKontakte social network, which is banned in Ukraine, that the Russian military, who are on guard in the region, enter the homes of the departed residents and steal their personal property.

"They move into our homes, lead an uncivilized lifestyle, leave behind alcoholic drinks and garbage, pollute toilets and premises, steal our belongings and property.. We noticed that our four-wheeled motorcycle was stolen and is now often seen in the vicinity of Novaya Tavolzhanka," the comment says.

Another comment under Governor Gladkov's post reads: "We live in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. Today, June 14, we went to see our houses for the first time.. Two houses were broken into, one door was broken with a crowbar, the windows were broken ... All things were turned over, valuable little things were searched, some of them were stolen. Acts of vandalism are observed in one of the houses, TV sets are broken, furniture is damaged. Soldiers obviously live in the house, two bicycles were found in the yard, which were previously stolen from other neighbors.

Another Russian publication notes that residents of Ukrainian settlements that fell under Russian occupation after the start of a full-scale war also accused Russian soldiers of looting and looting houses.