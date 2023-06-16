19:15 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the occupation by Russian troops, the village of Blagodatnoye in the Donetsk region suffered greatly.

According to information received from Pavel Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, about 80% of residential buildings were completely destroyed, while the rest were seriously damaged.



Pavel Kirilenko noted that initially in the village of Blagodatnoye there were 370 residential buildings, which were mainly located in the private residential sector.



However, only about 20% of them have survived in a relatively habitable condition. Unfortunate, even those 20% suffered destruction, and the remaining 70% were almost completely destroyed by enemy artillery to the ground.



The head of the region expressed deep concern and sadness about the massive destruction in the village of Blagodatnoye, emphasizing the serious consequences that this attack had on the local population and their living conditions.