17:55 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Belgorod region, there is an active struggle of Russian citizens against the Putin regime, and the Russian authorities are carrying out tough filtering measures against the population of the region.



Information about the situation was disclosed by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov.

“Local law enforcement agencies and FSB officers actively accuse the local population of disloyalty and conduct checks for possible links with Russian rebels, such as the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion.. Such actions of the Russian Federation increase discontent among the local residents of the Belgorod region and expand the circle of support for the Russian rebels," the representative of the Ukrainian intelligence said.

According to him, RDK and Svoboda Rossii are relatively autonomous and active in the media.. Therefore, anyone wishing to join their ranks can apply directly to these organizations.

"More than a hundred Russians have already decided to come from the EU countries to fight against the Putin regime.. However, it should be noted that certain counterintelligence measures are being taken against recruits," Andrey Yusov explained.



He also stressed that Ukraine supports all those who condemn Russia's shameful war, respect international law and Ukrainian sovereignty. However, Ukraine itself does not conduct hostilities on the territory of Russia.