In the Belgorod region, there is an active struggle of Russian citizens against the Putin regime, and the Russian authorities are carrying out tough filtering measures against the population of the region.
Information about the situation was disclosed by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov.
According to him, RDK and Svoboda Rossii are relatively autonomous and active in the media.. Therefore, anyone wishing to join their ranks can apply directly to these organizations.
He also stressed that Ukraine supports all those who condemn Russia's shameful war, respect international law and Ukrainian sovereignty. However, Ukraine itself does not conduct hostilities on the territory of Russia.
