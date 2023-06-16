Wanting to show something to the world, Putin looks more like a fashion model - Zelensky

09:45 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, the question again hung over the world: will the Kremlin dictator use these weapons against humanity?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shared his view on this situation in an interview with Latin American media. Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, because of his constant desire to show something to the world, looks more like a fashion model than a state leader.

The Ukrainian leader once again expressed doubts about the use of nuclear weapons by Russia because of "Putin's love for himself and his life." According to Zelensky, Putin is not ready to risk himself.

"But this is not a weather forecast, so it's hard to say. If this person is completely inadequate, then this is something else," the head of state said.

The President believes that the likelihood of Russia using its nuclear weapons is much less than the probability of not using them.

Zelensky explains the Kremlin’s decision to send nuclear weapons to Belarus under the deceptive excuse of alleged protection from NATO as a desire to demonstrate something to the outside world.

"All this is a lot of such political steps. Something to constantly show. He looks more like a fashion model, and not like the president. He constantly demonstrates something to the whole world and thinks that it’s fun for everyone to live in some kind of intimidation," Zelensky stressed.

Recall that recently Zelensky said that his meeting with Putin is possible only after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.