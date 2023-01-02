The next visits of President Volodymyr Zelensky should take place in London, Stockholm and Helsinki, where he should negotiate assistance, bypassing the agreement in this regard with the European Union and NATO.
This was stated by the British military expert Colonel of the Army of His Royal Majesty King Charles III Glen Grant.
The expert noted that he does not see any from the EU in the issue of providing Ukraine with heavy weapons, such as tanks and other armored vehicles.
According to Grant, the only country that has actually remembered that it can do something and provide tanks is Finland.
This was stated by the British military expert Colonel of the Army of His Royal Majesty King Charles III Glen Grant.
The expert noted that he does not see any from the EU in the issue of providing Ukraine with heavy weapons, such as tanks and other armored vehicles.
According to Grant, the only country that has actually remembered that it can do something and provide tanks is Finland.
Grant also noted that the "Patriot" batteries that the United States will transfer to Ukraine will not change the rules of the game.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments