Zelensky was invited to speak at a meeting of Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address a joint session of Congress on December 21 during his visit to Washington.
This was reported by the press service of Pelosi.
The speaker sent Zelensky a letter on behalf of the Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress.
She adds that the fight for Ukraine's freedom is now a fight for democracy itself.
