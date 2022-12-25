Zelensky was invited to speak at a meeting of Congress

16:53 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address a joint session of Congress on December 21 during his visit to Washington.



This was reported by the press service of Pelosi.



The speaker sent Zelensky a letter on behalf of the Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress.

"With great respect and admiration for your outstanding leadership, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of Congress, I invite you to address the joint session of Congress on Wednesday, December 21st... Facing Putin's horrific atrocities, Ukraine's freedom fighters inspire the world with a steely will and unbreakable spirit as they fend off Russia's unprovoked barbaric invasion. In these dark times, your courageous, patriotic, tireless leadership has united not only the Ukrainian people, but the whole world to stand at the forefront of the struggle for freedom," Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter.

She adds that the fight for Ukraine's freedom is now a fight for democracy itself.