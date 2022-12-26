12:35 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The hysteria of the American TV presenter Tucker Carlson, who began to criticize the US government for the lack of reaction to the alleged closing of churches in Ukraine, strongly stinks of “Russian cabbage”.



To carry nonsense, you need to be either insane or paid by Russian supporters. It is impossible to call Tucker inadequate or insane without evidence. But it is quite possible to refute his heinous accusations.



The American TV presenter, in the release of his regular TV program on Fox News, said that the Ukrainian president is going to ban an entire religion.



First, Tucker did not specify what religion. There are many religious directions in Ukraine: Orthodoxy, Catholicism, Protestantism, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and many other movements.



But if you listen to the whole speech, then according to Carlson, "not a single leading American politician expressed his position on the persecution of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine."



So Carlson means the prohibition of Orthodoxy.

“In a free country, the main religious congregation is not persecuted due to the lack of political loyalty to the current regime,” the TV presenter concludes.

But for some reason, the American TV presenter did not specify that among the population of Ukraine, who call themselves religious, Orthodox make up 90%.



And here, any sane person will immediately note that a hundred and no presidents, not a single country will set 90% of the population against themselves.



Secondly, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky himself is a believer, although he grew up in a family that was not religious (from an interview for The Times of Israel).

"Ordinary Soviet Jewish family. Most Jewish families in the Soviet Union were not religious. You know that religion did not exist in the Soviet state as such. I had one attitude when I was a boy and another now. I never talk about religion and I never talk about God because I have my own opinion about it. Of course I believe in God. But I speak to him only in those moments that are personal and important for me, and where I feel comfortable in these places,” the President of Ukraine said.



A believer will never go against the Faith and against God.

Thirdly, Tucker says that the security forces broke into convents, where there are only defenseless nuns.



Falsehood and vile lies. The security forces did not break in, but entered in the manner prescribed by law under video recording in compliance with all legal norms.



In all women's monasteries in Ukraine there are men: the abbot, who is also hegumen, monks, novices, pilgrims and many others.



I'll give you an example. 2014, my friends and I at the day off decided to go to the village of Chopovichi, Zhytomyr region - a place of Orthodox pilgrimage. First we stopped at the Convent in the Kipyache tract. First, this monastery was founded by a man - Father Roman Baranovsky. The second - in the monastery itself, in the temple and on the territory there are many men (as for a convent). Thirdly, in order to acquaint us with the history of the monastery and show us the territory, one of the nuns was assigned to us. Imagine our surprise when we saw an armored personnel carrier on the territory of the monastery. To our question, why does the convent need an armored car? The nun replied: “Father said troubled times, let it be”. The second question is, with what money did you buy it? The nun said that she did not know that, but the monastery was not in poverty and immediately suggested that we write notes that they would allegedly take to Jerusalem and pray there for healthy. We guys are not poor, but having learned the price, we refused.

So, if they had an armored car in plain sight, then how many weapons were hidden and how many more have accumulated to this day? And all this in an organization that is allegedly out of politics.



Following Tucker, his ridiculous statements began to disperse all Russian propaganda media.

Why did the American TV presenter Tucker Carlson write everything not objectively, but only a view from the “Kremlin bell tower”? There is only one conclusion, he is not interested in the truth. He told those narratives for which he was paid by pro-Russian lobbyists.



To everyone in Ukraine who supports a terrorist country, an aggressor country, remains loyal to it, whether it is an organization (including a religious one) or an individual, law enforcement agencies will have questions.



And it was high time for the Russian religious snake to pinch its tail, or, as my friend likes to say, “cut off the tail to the very ears.”



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in this matter is supported by the entire democratic world, all civilized countries.