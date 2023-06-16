Zelensky imposed sanctions against 178 individuals associated with the Russian Federation

06:43 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions against 178 individuals - citizens of Russia and persons with dual citizenship. Proposals to impose sanctions were made by the Security Service. The control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, put into effect by this decree, shall be entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.



Sanctions applied against 178 citizens of the Russian Federation, 81 people also have citizenship of Ukraine. The sanctions list includes judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, headed by the head of the court, Valery Zorkin.



Restrictions against Russians will be in effect for five years, they provide for the following:

blocking of assets;

complete cessation of trading operations;

termination of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine;

preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine;

stopping the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations;

prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests;

a ban on entry of foreign non-military ships and warships to the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters, ports and aircraft into the airspace of Ukraine or landing on the territory of Ukraine;

prohibition of technology transfer, rights to objects of intellectual property rights;

refusal to grant and cancel visas to residents of foreign states, the application of other prohibitions on entry into the territory of Ukraine;

a ban on the acquisition of ownership of land.