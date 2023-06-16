Zelensky met with special envoy of Pope Francis

17:58 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis' special envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Vatican's mediation mission to end the war in Ukraine.

As Zelensky said, they discussed the situation in Ukraine and humanitarian cooperation as part of the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

"Only united efforts, diplomatic isolation and pressure on Russia can influence the aggressor and bring a just peace to the Ukrainian land," the head of state said.

He called on the Holy See to contribute to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace plan.

"Ukraine welcomes the readiness of other states and partners in the search for ways to peace, but since the war is going on on our territory, the algorithm for achieving peace can only be Ukrainian," the president stressed.

Zelensky emphasized that a ceasefire and freezing of the conflict would not lead to the establishment of peace.

"The enemy will take advantage of the pause to build up capabilities and the subsequent offensive, for a new wave of crimes and terror. Russia must withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

For his part, the cardinal expressed the solidarity of Pope Francis with the Ukrainian people and assured of the readiness of the Holy See to join the search for ways to implement these humanitarian initiatives, the press service of the head of state reports.



Zuppi gave Zelensky a letter from Pope Francis.