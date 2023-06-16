Zelensky met with special envoy of Pope Francis

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis' special envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Vatican's mediation mission to end the war in Ukraine.
As Zelensky said, they discussed the situation in Ukraine and humanitarian cooperation as part of the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.
He called on the Holy See to contribute to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace plan.
Zelensky emphasized that a ceasefire and freezing of the conflict would not lead to the establishment of peace.
For his part, the cardinal expressed the solidarity of Pope Francis with the Ukrainian people and assured of the readiness of the Holy See to join the search for ways to implement these humanitarian initiatives, the press service of the head of state reports.
Zuppi gave Zelensky a letter from Pope Francis.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments